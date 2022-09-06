Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Desjardins

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.92.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

