Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.16.

MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$350.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

