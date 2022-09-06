MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.66. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 768 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

