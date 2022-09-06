Marlin Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $39.26 million and $4.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Marlin Profile

POND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

