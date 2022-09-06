Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

