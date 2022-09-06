Massachusetts Institute of Technology Acquires Shares of 4,000,000 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000. Grab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

GRAB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 257,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,113,756. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

