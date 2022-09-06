Massachusetts Institute of Technology Invests $622,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Airbnb comprises 0.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

