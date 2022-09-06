Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,747. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

