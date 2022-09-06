Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.41

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 7562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

