MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,251.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $40,251.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,906.18 or 1.00070345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00062937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00228098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00149478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00055088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004122 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

