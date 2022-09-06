Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $134,084.01 and $116.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.35 or 0.99952686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00235491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00148018 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00248023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00054517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062922 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.