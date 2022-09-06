MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.35

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 33562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

MDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.32 million and a PE ratio of 187.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.10.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$559.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$587.00 million.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

