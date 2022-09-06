Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after acquiring an additional 404,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,471,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 478,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

