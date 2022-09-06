Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after acquiring an additional 404,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,471,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 478,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.