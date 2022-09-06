MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $851.91 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,962.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $822.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.18. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

