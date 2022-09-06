Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

