Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.81.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

