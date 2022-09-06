Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MMSI opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems
In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
