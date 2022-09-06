Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

