MetaHash Trading Down 7% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 7% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.12 million and $30,273.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,646,975,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,475,390,585 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.
