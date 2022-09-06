Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

