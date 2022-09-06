MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 6.4% Higher

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $112.35. 1,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 124,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $693,922. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 48,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

