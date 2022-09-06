Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Shares of MBH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.09). 176,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Michelmersh Brick has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Rating)

See Also

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.