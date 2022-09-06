Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
Shares of MBH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.09). 176,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Michelmersh Brick has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.
About Michelmersh Brick
