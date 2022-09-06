Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 656 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.54. 11,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

