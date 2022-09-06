Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $143,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. 1,140,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,929,215. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

