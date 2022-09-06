Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 414,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

