Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Trading Up 20%

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 371,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 211,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineworx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineworx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.