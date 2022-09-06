Mint Club Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $445,560.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033287 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

