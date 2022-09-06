Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 331.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 6.3% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 402,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,071,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.