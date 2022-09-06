Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.77

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

