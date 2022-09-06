Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 27815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mkango Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

