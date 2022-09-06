MKM Partners Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $0.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by MKM Partners to $0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 94.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 523,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,920,084. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.