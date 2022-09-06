Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 0.7 %

MODN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

