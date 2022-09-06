Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $68,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

