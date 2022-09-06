Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,027 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Morgan Stanley worth $361,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

MS traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 374,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,547. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

