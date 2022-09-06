Morgan Stanley Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $60.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.37.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $158,256.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

