MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.11

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

