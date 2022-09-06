MotaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $142,511.26 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $142,511.26 and $2,209.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MOTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,466,612 coins and its circulating supply is 55,260,366 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.