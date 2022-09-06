MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $92,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

