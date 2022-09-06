Mudita Advisors LLP Has $11.64 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 7.8% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $476.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

