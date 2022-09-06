Mudita Advisors LLP Raises Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 4.5% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Alamos Gold worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 329,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.