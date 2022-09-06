Nabox (NABOX) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $472,558.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
