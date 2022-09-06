NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 129,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,833. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

