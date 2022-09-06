Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Critical Contrast

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -222.49% QuidelOrtho 36.43% 42.55% 28.18%

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A QuidelOrtho 1 1 0 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho, as provided by MarketBeat.

QuidelOrtho has a consensus price target of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 18.35 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -0.80 QuidelOrtho $1.70 billion 3.21 $704.23 million $23.60 3.45

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; and analyzers and amplification systems. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

