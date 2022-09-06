Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,355 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.