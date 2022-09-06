Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $144,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

