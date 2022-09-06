NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.72. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
About NetSol Technologies
