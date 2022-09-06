New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.51 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.40.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

