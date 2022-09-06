NFTb Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $161,160.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

