NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 19,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 984,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,777,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

