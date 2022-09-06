Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Lim Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 6.7% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of NIO worth $63,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in NIO by 6.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 943,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,209,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

