Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

